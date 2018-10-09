Tuesday’s late evening news items – 10/9/2018

Last night’s council meeting / public hearing attracted just under four dozen people; about half of the starting audience remained at the end of the meeting that began at 7:00 pm and ended at 10:35 pm.

The meeting agenda is here: 10-8-18 Preliminary Borough Council Meeting Agenda.

Lots of questions and observations (about sidewalks, raw sewage, apartment inspections, codes violations, the McGinnis airfield property [removed from the borough’s property of interest list], high density occupancy in a low density part of town, transparency, the street sweeper, who paid for the fence — and repairs — along Heritage Drive, personnel conduct and more) were posed by citizens and property owners; not every question got a direct answer.

The 717 Club transfer of a license hearing resulted in a unanimous council vote to disapprove the owners transfer from a bing your own bottle club license to a Catering Club (CC) Liquor License.

