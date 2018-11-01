17512 Columbia

“Racist flyers distributed at Smucker-King debate” – The York Dispatch

racist flyersThis photo appears in an article in The York Dispatch. “Racist, pro-gun flyers were placed on the cars of those attending the Tuesday, Oct. 30, debate between Rep. Lloyd Smucker and Jess King at Eastern York High School. (Photo: Submitted) 

by Logan Hullinger, York Dispatch

“Sgt. James Thomas of the Lower Windsor Township Police Department confirmed that the department received multiple complaints about the flyers on Wednesday.

“Thomas said the department decided to not look further into the flyers after consulting with the York County District Attorney’s Office, which said nothing could be done because the flyers were voicing freedom of speech.”

Click here to read the York Dispatch article in its entirety.

 

