17512 Columbia

2018 mid-term election results in Lancaster County (unofficial)

“The County Board of Elections will begin to reconcile write-in votes at the official Count and Canvass which reconvenes at 9:00 a.m. on the Friday after the election. We will post each day’s work after 3:30 p.m. each business day. Usually the process of reconciling write-in votes is completed in 4-5 business days.

“Any/all results are unofficial until certified by the Lancaster County Board of Elections. The members of the Lancaster County Board of Elections and the employees of the Registration and Elections Office waive all responsibility for the accuracy of the election results posted until certification is made.”
county election results

SOURCE: Lancaster County Board of Elections

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s