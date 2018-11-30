Friday’s news items [digital legal ads; Columbia teachers pay increase; bad fries; better poop & more] – 11/30/2018

President Reagan said it | “Politics is supposed to be the second-oldest profession. I have come to realize that it bears a very close resemblance to the first.”

Didn’t happen in 2015 | A PA House Bill that would have added a chapter to existing legal advertising legislation did not pass. That new chapter, “Electronic Legal Advertising”, would have provided a way for municipalities to add digital legal advertising to Websites. IF certain Website conditions were met. Curiously, the bill DID NOT ALTER the state law that requires legal advertising to be published in a publication of general circulation.

If the objective of legal ads … | really is transparency, rather than just having to publish just to comply with the law, some municipalities will really have to step up their game to comply with intended, revised laws.

Page one article in LNP – Always Lancaster | Columbia teachers will get “3.15 percent salary increase per year under a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement with the Columbia Education Association.”

Skip the fries | “You Don’t Want Fries With That” – The New York Times

Funding crisis | DA says not every partner on the Lancaster County Drug Task Force pays – FOX43-TV

Different spin | Now there’s a another take on the Red Lion “woman shows breasts; taunts cop” story – Penn Live

“Not all sedans are dead | just the American models” – The Los Angeles Times

Better poops | The Squatty Potty – The Guardian

