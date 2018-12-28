17512 Columbia

“This is what a Social Security scam sounds like” – Federal Trade Commission

scams

Earlier this month, we told you about a growing scam: people pretend to be from the Social Security Administration (SSA) and try to get your Social Security number or your money. That scam is now growing exponentially. To compare: in 2017, we heard from 3,200 people about SSA imposter scams, and those people reported losing nearly $210,000. So far THIS year: more than 35,000 people have reported the scam, and they tell us they’ve lost $10 million.

Here’s what the call sounds like:

Keep reading this FTC alert; click here.

