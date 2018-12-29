Saturday’s news items [rabbit ears; borough offices closed on January 1; opportunity zones; Municipal Briefs: December council meeting & more] – 12/29/2018

On New Year’s Day | Borough offices closed

Petition update | “52 pages of petitions containing 756 signatures were delivered to each member of Borough Council and the borough manager over this past week. We are still receiving signatures and requests to sign, so we are continuing the event on Saturday, December 29th, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 500 Chestnut Street. More times and locations might be available in the near future.” – What’s Happening in Columbia, Pa. and Surrounding Area facebook page

They’re back! | Rabbit ears and “TV antennas are making a comeback in the age of digital streaming” – The Los Angeles Times

Voltaire quote | “I have never made but one prayer to God, a very short one: ‘O Lord, make my enemies ridiculous.’ And God granted it.”

Transparency | In hospitals, too: “Price Transparency 101: Understanding the Basics”

Opportunity zones | “there is the risk for disappointment.” – Central Penn Business Journal

His long-life regimen | cigars, whiskey & butter cream ice cream – NPR

Beginning in 2019 | New federal mandate requiring hospitals to post service pricing online – FOX43-TV

“Here’s how the corona looked during the total solar eclipse seen across the U.S. on August 21, 2017.” – Sky & Telescope / Kelly Beatty

Coming in 2019 | “There’ll be something for everybody in 2019, with total, annular, and partial solar eclipses — and total and partial lunar eclipses to look forward to.” – Sky and Telescope.com

“floppy-ear dogs | less scary than pointy-ear dogs” – The Los Angeles Times

Next? | “JC Penney’s Stock Drops To 97 Cents A Share” – Newsy