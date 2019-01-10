Thursday’s news items, part 2 [PreSchool Pals at the Library; snow?; comments & more] – 1/10/2019

Another good idea | The City of Lancaster’s newest facebook page communicates with citizens.

A new one | “Scammers Are Tricking People Into Buying Puppies That Don’t Exist” – BuzzFeedNews

Shutdown impact | “Let Us Count The Ways” – NPR

Likely – Weekend snow – Penn Live

When local goes regional | There are comments following the Penn Live Tuesday Council meeting article, too.

Sports reports | From the Lebanon Daily News today:

“The Annville-Cleona boys basketball team produced its biggest victory of the season on Tuesday night, taking down Section 5 co-leader Columbia, 64-46, in Annville. Now at the .500 mark with a 6-6 overall record and a 3-3 showing in Section, A-C, winners of three straight, jumped to a 16-8 first quarter lead and steadily upped its advantage the rest of the way to win in a romp. Deshaun Archer led four Dutchmen scorers in double figures with 19 points, Andrew Long added 17, Adam Long 11 and Yadiel Cruz had 10 points for the winners.” Girls Basketball – “At Columbia, A-C was outscored 17-4 in the first quarter and never recovered while falling to 5-8 overall and 1-5 in Section 5. Lauren Schrader paced A-C with 11 points.”

Nice work if you can get it | “The annual salary for rank-and-file congressional lawmakers is $174,000. That’s $476.71 for each day of the year, or $1,430.14 for three days.” – The Morning Call

If you missed it | “Full text: Donald Trump’s immigration address” – Politico

The price | “Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are getting a divorce. The couple announced the split on Twitter after 25 years of marriage. Bezos is the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $137 billion. The announcement came as the National Enquirer said it plans to publish salacious details of his alleged involvement with a former TV anchor.”