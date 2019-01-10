17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items, part 2 [PreSchool Pals at the Library; snow?; comments & more] – 1/10/2019

Another good idea | The City of Lancaster’s newest facebook page communicates with citizens.

A new one | “Scammers Are Tricking People Into Buying Puppies That Don’t Exist”BuzzFeedNews

Shutdown impact | “Let Us Count The Ways” NPR

LikelyWeekend snowPenn Live

When local goes regional | There are comments following the Penn Live Tuesday Council meeting article, too.

Sports reports | From the Lebanon Daily News today:

  1. “The Annville-Cleona boys basketball team produced its biggest victory of the season on Tuesday night, taking down Section 5 co-leader Columbia, 64-46, in Annville. Now at the .500 mark with a 6-6 overall record and a 3-3 showing in Section, A-C, winners of three straight, jumped to a 16-8 first quarter lead and steadily upped its advantage the rest of the way to win in a romp. Deshaun Archer led four Dutchmen scorers in double figures with 19 points, Andrew Long added 17, Adam Long 11 and Yadiel Cruz had 10 points for the winners.”
  2. Girls Basketball – “At Columbia, A-C was outscored 17-4 in the first quarter and never recovered while falling to 5-8 overall and 1-5 in Section 5. Lauren Schrader paced A-C with 11 points.”

Nice work if you can get it | “The annual salary for rank-and-file congressional lawmakers is $174,000. That’s $476.71 for each day of the year, or $1,430.14 for three days.” – The Morning Call

If you missed it | “Full text: Donald Trump’s immigration address”Politico

The price | “Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are getting a divorce. The couple announced the split on Twitter after 25 years of marriage. Bezos is the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $137 billion. The announcement came as the National Enquirer said it plans to publish salacious details of his alleged involvement with a former TV anchor.”

 

