Monday’s news items [H.A.R.B. meeting; world record; end of the fairy tale ending; dining review & more] – 1/14/2019

Wednesday evening | “The Historical Architectural Review Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, in council chambers of Borough Hall, 308 Locust St., Columbia. Agenda items include: “401 Locust St., CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health, owner; LeFevre Funk Architects Inc., applicant. Construction of a three-story, seven-bay addition to the east elevation of an existing three-story corner building, to include ground level parking.” – LNP – Always Lancaster

In Silver Spring | “Boy, 10, dies after being struck by multiple vehicles” – WITF

Just an egg? | Yep, but a world record holder. Go figure.– The New York Times

That close, yeah. | No fairy tale this year – Philly.com

on the list | Columbia’s Kmart is on the list – Penn Live

“paragons of transparency” | Hardly, when “state-controlled” media is used, it’s not transparent. – The New York Times

Texan told me | A friend, a somewhat recent emigrant from Texas, asked me to lunch some time ago. Wanted to take me to Dienner’s; told him we were not familiar with it.

Well, what a pleasing surprise it was. Since then we’ve returned four or five times since. Lancaster County, of course, has its share of smorgasbord-type or buffet dining places. And we’re blessed because we’ve got more than a few good ones, but Dienner’s supasses most of them. For flavorful comfort Pennsylvania Dutch foods. For really quality, smiling servers. For a manageable selection of food delights that are carefully and regularly replenished. The place is not huge and you just may have to wait for a table, but it’s worth is, we assure you. Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner buffets.

DIENNER’S COUNTRY RESTAURANT, 2855 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, PA 17572

Burglary | “Burglars break into web design company, steal an estimated $4,500 in equipment” – FOX43-TV

COLUMN | “People are too BLEEPING vulgar. Can we tone it down?” – Penn Live

Ageism | Opinion about “how old is too old? – The Morning Call

History | National Emergencies – WikiTribune