Friday’s news items [From PA’s Constitution; who’s watching you? & more] – 1/18/2019

“The General Assembly shall not authorize any municipality or incorporated district to become a stockholder in any company, association or corporation, or to obtain or appropriate money for, or to loan its credit to, any corporation, association, institution or individual. The General Assembly may provide standards by which municipalities or school districts may give financial assistance or lease property to public service, industrial or commercial enterprises if it shall find that such assistance or leasing is necessary to the health, safety or welfare of the Commonwealth or any municipality or school district. Existing authority of any municipality or incorporated district to obtain or appropriate money for, or to loan its credit to, any corporation, association, institution or individual, is preserved.” – Stated in Pennsylvania’s Constitution

In Allentown | “Bid by angry residents to get Allentown council to roll back tax hike falls flat” – The Morning Call [Allentown’s a city, and the codes for cities are not the same as smaller municipal entities.]

Worth your time | “AARP MEETING: Centerville AARP Chapter 4221 will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 24, at Landisville Church of God, 171 Church St., Landisville. Speaker will be Mary Bach, AARP consumer advocate, who is spreading AARP’s strategic messages about consumer fraud. Light refreshments will be served after the meeting. Information: Mike Chuhran, 717-569-3467.

Certainly not a loss | “Congressman who worked on Trump’s PA campaign is resigning” – Lancaster Online

Loser Marino | “Marino out as Trump’s drug czar nominee after “60 Minutes” / Washington Post report” — His actions likely fueled or enabled the opioid scourge in this country.

Ah, Lloyd, why not? | Smucker and Toomey not on the list — Reckon they need the money! – FOX43-TV

Ah, Chris, we hardly knew ye | “‘To Catch a Predator’ host charged with bouncing checks to Stamford merchant” – The Stamford Advocate, CT

National emergency | “Pa. GOP lawmakers wary” – WITF

Lucky? Maybe? | “At least a few inches of snow is expected throughout the state as a result of the storm. for Central Pennsylvania, anywhere from 3 to 6 inches is predicted.” But to the north, “‘Major’ winter storm to wallop Pa. this weekend” – Penn Live

Over-volunteered | “The Kutztown Police Department is looking for three (3) volunteers to assist us in training officers to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Tests during suspected DUI traffic stops.” – Kutztown Police Department facebook page

Martin Luther King Day | “Join us for a community wide celebration of the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at YWCA Lancaster” – Lancaster YWCA

Just love this video! | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMVjToYOjbM

Keeps happening | Youth athletic clubs, some of their trusted boosters keep stealing, allegedly – FOX43-TV