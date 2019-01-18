January 17, 2019 school board meeting notes

A monthly highlight | At last night’s School Board of Directors’ meeting, the presentation of “Student of the Month” recognition is special. Educators reading recognition statements and presenting certificates to the students is special. The glowing smiles of accomplishment on the faces of the students and their parents and friends project the future.

CHS Students of the Month:

Cameron Kennedy – Grade 12

Alan Santiago – Grade 11

Cassidy Cook – Grade 10

Jadden Moore – Grade 9

MS Taylor/Hill Campus Students of the Month:

Alexis Phillips – Grade 8

Ewan Quinn – Grade 7

Dillon Wickenheiser – Grade 6

Dmitriy Hershey – Grade 5

Park Elementary School Students of the Month:

Sophia Garza – 4 th Grade, Mrs. Redding

Grade, Mrs. Redding Caiden Sliger – 3 rd Grade, Mr. Ankney

Grade, Mr. Ankney Tyshawn Greggs – 2 nd Grade, Mrs. Aston

Grade, Mrs. Aston Cassidy Redding – 1 st Grade, Mrs. Broome

Grade, Mrs. Broome Chris Hna – Kindergarten, Mrs. Winters

Selected meeting notes:

Auditor’s Report | Carl Hogan, of BBD, LLP, a Philadelphia-based accounting firm, presented a review of the first audit his organization had completed for the school district.

Superintendent’s letter | Superintendent Tom Strickler said a letter concerning “a potential threat to a school district building” was posted at the Website. Here’s the letter.

Rumor checking / fact finding | Citizen Frank Doutrich posed several “community rumors” he’s heard. The board president confirmed that Janet Schwert, a School Board director does live in the borough limits. The superintendent resoundingly denied that there was no truth to a rumor that someone had barricaded him/her self into a room at the high school and caused significant damage to property.

PASmart grant | The district received a $35,000 special grant to support STEM education. “Funding can be used for staff training, certification exam reimbursements, eligible hardware and products purchases for computer science instruction.”

$683,000 | That’s the amount of delinquent tax payments to the School District according to Keith Ramsey. Payments were due at the end of December.

Absent | Board Directors Cole Knighton and Barry Ford were absent from the meeting.