17512 Columbia

Attorney letter questions Columbia Borough’s actions | asks for clarification

The below letter has been shared with Columbia news, views & reviews. The law firm writing the letter is asking the Borough of Columbia to respond to certain questions pertaining to the borough’s recent ordinance concerning a revolving loan program: Ordinance 897, introduced and adopted in March, 2018.

It’s likely this will be a topic at tonight’s Borough Council meeting which will be held at 7:00 pm at the Columbia Borough School District Administration Center at the corner of Fifth and Chestnut Streets.

attorney letter 2

Download the letter above as a .pdf file for enlarging, printing and sharing – click on the graphic or here.

