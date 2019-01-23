17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items [Amish PAC; state of the …; bad check; not-amazing] – 1/23/2019

Community organizers | “How an ‘Amish’ PAC Tried to Mobilize the Old Order Community” – Franklin & Marshall College

O-o-o-h | Bad check to the borough and vape theft  and other Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch reports.

amazing (1)

Spot on, Shelly! | “Amazing” is over-used and should be dropped from any thinking person’s vocabulary.

Great fb group | Fixing York: “All are welcome to join this group and post or get into discussions about the future of York – how to fix problems or improve the city. The City of York, Pennsylvania, its schools and its community face significant challenges, but plenty of residents have the ideas and commitment to improve the city’s future. This group was created so people from the city and around York County can talk about what works and what doesn’t, and offer possible solutions. The group was created as part of an ongoing series by the York Daily Record.”

“We are a special city, and we need to be better.” | From Diane Sorace’s state of the city speech.Lancaster Online

wondering

Wouldn’t it be a good idea? | For Columbia to have a state of the borough annual report to its citizens?

Idea that works! | Mount Joy will have its “first Mount Joy Festival of the Arts” this weekend.Lancaster Online

