More Tuesday news items [FREE webinars on transparency; where are you on the global income scale; democracy dimming] – 2/5/2019

Webinar announced | “RTKL (Right-to-Know Law) Training for Requesters – This FREE Webinar will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm. REGISTER HERE.

Another Webinar | “Sunshine Act Training – This FREE Webinar will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. REGISTER HERE.

Middle class? | Where do you fit on the global scale; find out use the dynamic calculator here.

Click on the above graphic for specifics.

Opinion: “Latvia Above Us, Croatia Below” | America is no longer in the top tier of democratic countries.” – The New York Times