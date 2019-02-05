17512 Columbia

More Tuesday news items [FREE webinars on transparency; where are you on the global income scale; democracy dimming] – 2/5/2019

rtk image

Webinar announced | “RTKL (Right-to-Know Law) Training for Requesters – This FREE Webinar will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm. REGISTER HERE.

Another Webinar | “Sunshine Act Training – This FREE Webinar will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. REGISTER HERE.

global income

Middle class? | Where do you fit on the global scale; find out use the dynamic calculator here.

not as freeClick on the above graphic for specifics.

Opinion: “Latvia Above Us, Croatia Below” | America is no longer in the top tier of democratic countries.”The New York Times

One comment

  1. We become even less free
    when we let the social media mob chase elected officials out of office because of offensive action or convict the accused without evidence.

    Reply

