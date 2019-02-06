Wednesday’s news items [post “work session” council meeting notes; revolving loan programs; & more] – 2/6/2019

It’s how it’s said | The Washington Post says it this way.

FOX News | This way.

Long overdue | “Pope Francis Acknowledges, For First Time, Sexual Abuse Of Nuns By Priests” – NPR

Endless wars & Endless campaigns | POTUS follower is subject of LNP – Always Lancaster editorial

Tide stopped | “Lancaster Mennonite boys top Columbia, 74-71, to claim L-L Section 5 title” – Lancaster Online

Council meeting notes | The meeting began promptly at 7:00 pm last evening as all the councillors, the borough manager, the mayor and several other borough key staffers and just over 24 others — consultants, vested participants, two local media sources and citizens — were on hand for the meeting. Council President Kelly Murphy dived into the 146-page meeting agenda and related documents and subsequent presentations, discussions, questions and meeting participant impressions continued until the meeting was adjourned at 10:22 pm. The gallery participants dwindled to fewer than 10 at the adjournment.

Reserved seating | Seating was reserved for members of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Committee’s Advisory Board as representatives from YSM Landscape Artists unveiled proposed plans for three parks in Columbia: Jansens Park • Rotary Park and Makle Park.

Politicians ♥ grants | So do consultants. One of the consultants at last night’s meeting said there are grants that will largely pay to have a paid “parks and rec” staffer orchestrate Columbia’s parks programs. There are grants presented by the state; but grants are not sustainable. At some point, everyone has to pay to play.

Workable format | Last night’s Borough Council Work Session format was, we thought, effective in that the packet contained data sheets that provided significant background information on the agenda items:

Finance committee | Financial reports (including easier to read and understand display of data) and open discussion about a request for funding reconsideration from Columbia Life Network .

| Financial reports (including easier to read and understand display of data) and open discussion about a request for funding reconsideration from . Personnel committee | Proposal for the conduct of meeting and for elected public servants.

Proposal for the conduct of meeting and for elected public servants. Legislation committee | Lots of discussion about short-term rentals, junked vehicles; drones and recreational marijuana.

| Lots of discussion about short-term rentals, junked vehicles; drones and recreational marijuana. Community Development | There was discussion about the borough’s moving forward on video recording and streaming and on-demand council meetings. The borough has a facebook page ready to go, but is awaiting final determination and approval of a social media policy. Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger distributed a copy of the proposed policy. It’s similar to the Commonwealth’s policy.

Found some | In our search for small towns and boroughs with “revolving loan fund programs” we found a few more. While it’s quite common for states and counties to offer incentive programs like the revolving loan fund program, few smaller municipalities do.

“A revolving loan fund (RLF) is a gap financing measure primarily used for development and expansion of small businesses. It is a self-replenishing pool of money, utilizing interest and principal payments on old loans to issue new ones.”

Here’s Lock Haven’s Commercial Revolving Loan Program: The purpose of the Commercial Revolving Loan Program is to establish a below market interest rate loan program for small businesses to improve their facilities; for the expansion of existing businesses; and the start-up of new businesses in the City of Lock Haven. The term of the loan is usually three years for working capital, five years for machinery and equipment, and seven years for real estate. The maximum loan is $50,000 or 50% of the total project costs, whichever is less. The use of the loan must be related to the creation and/or retention of one job for every $10,000 borrowed.”

And here’s Millvale’s.

And Kennett Square‘s.

Taxi driver stiffed | You gotta’ pay to ride. – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch page

Plenty more | reports from yesterday at the CrimeWatch page.

He’s back | … in the news in another newspaper