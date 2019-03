IT’S NOT JUST SOME OF THOSE THOSE ELECTED PUBLIC SERVANTS WHO OPERATE IN THE WORLD OF SMARM AND SLEAZE AND WANT TO SUCK FROM THE PUBLIC TROUGH.

ITS’S ALSO SOME OF THOSE “NON-PROFITS” WHO COMPETE UNFAIRLY WITH FOR-PROFIT BUSINESSES.

But it’s OK, because it’s only those average citizens who are paying for the good lives these “smarm & slease artists” enjoy.