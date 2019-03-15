Friday’s news items [protected finger; wannabe judge sues to interpret the law his way& more] – 3/15/2019

49 dead “no one is safe” | Terrorist attack in New Zealand – Stuff New Zealand

“Fix a leak” week | Pennsylvania Utilities Commission highlights the importance of safe drinking water. – news release

Ouch, you’re stepping on my pouch | DA’s lawsuit against the County – Lancaster Online

One of these | is protected by a federal appeals court – US News & World Report

LEGAL NOTICE | Published and posted at the Borough Website and at Lancaster Online: Columbia Borough materials for Columbia Borough 2019 Street Improvements.

Applause | Toomey steps up but Smucker doesn’t – WITF