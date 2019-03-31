Sunday’s news items [food serving inspections; walkers; bargains & more] – 3/31/2019

It’s the last day of March | Thankfully, now let’s have spring!

Ain’t that the truth? | “And we wonder how long the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, which endorsed Stedman for county judge, will remain silent on the matter.” – From LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial today.

Kill ’em all: women and children, too. | OPINION: “The Secret Death Toll of America’s Drones” – The New York Times

OPINION: We’re sure of it | The preponderance of letter-to-the-editor writers in LNP – Always Lancaster would have voted for BREXIT, too. Like McConnell and others in Wonderland, for them, it’s age before duty.

Penn Dutch Pacers Volksmarch Club is offering a noncompetitive 10K or 5K walk in Columbia on Friday April 26 through Sunday April 28. Start point is Columbia Crossing River Trails Center, 41 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. Start anytime each day between 8 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.; finish by 4:00 p.m. Cost for IVV credit is $3.00, all others free. Walk at your own pace. Everyone is welcome to participate. For questions, contact Maria Roshon at 717-330-8751 or visit www.avaclubs.org/pdp.

This walk will feature the Civil War and Underground Railway history of Columbia as well as the Northwest Lancaster County River Trial. Some historic sites that you will pass include Wright’s Ferry Mansion, Mt. Bethel Cemetery and the Turkey Hill Experience. You will also pass Zion Hill Cemetery – the burial site of many black soldiers who fought in the Civil War. Some of these soldiers are from the 54th Massachusetts Regiment, portrayed in the 1989 film “Glory.”

Also offered at the same start location will be similar walks in Marietta (sponsored by Susquehanna Rovers) and Wrightsville (sponsored by York White Rose Wanderers).

Note: This event is sponsored by Penn Dutch Pacers Volksmarch Club, a nonprofit organization promoting fitness through noncompetitive family sports — celebrating 30 years of public walks. – news release

Company loyalty? Yeah, sure | “GM squeezed $118 million from its workers, then shut their factory” – The Los Angeles Times

Few workers | Wastewater treatment operators are in demand as older workforce nears retirement, according to this Lancaster Online article. According to the article, Columbia’s wastewater provider, the Lancaster Area Sewer Authority (LASA), “the average age of the seven experienced operators — defined as having worked in the industry for more than five years – is 61.7 years old.” There’s a huge demand for younger workers, though there’s a stringent certification process.

Interested | Here’s a lot more about What is a Wastewater Treatment Operator? – Environmental Science

Lancaster County’s (except Columbia’s) inspections for March 29 at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is another instance of a purposeful lack of transparency.