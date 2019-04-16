Thoughts on the Notre Dame Cathedral fire

Here’s the story from the BBC | Notre-Dame: Massive fire ravages Paris cathedral

Watch the Lon Chaney classic here.

The French are so pleased | He is the smartest person in the whole world and not their president (or fire chief)! Others across the world are too. Aren’t you glad he’s not Columbia’s fire chief?

Here’s his tweet:

“So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”

That old Polka music comes to mind:

“I don’t want him, you can have him — he’s too dumb for me!”