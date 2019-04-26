Friday’s news items [National Pretzel Day; dumping and drunkenness; venomous attacks and civility (OPINION); new restaurant opens in Mountville; want lower prices for gas? & more] – 4/26/2019

Illegal dumping and drunkenness | From the Columbia Police Department facebook page

Just say “NO!” | That’s what this school board said about continued borrowing just because “the district is broke.” – The Morning Call

Venomous spouting | Despite the venomous spouting of several persons on social media sites, last night’s Candidates’ Meet & Greet at the VFW was an event that featured civil discourse among persons of different political bents. So unlike the uncivil, cruel, unknowing rants and written assaults in which some engage. We like the cogent, yet stinging comments by one Wil Torbert: “Nobody would blame you if you blocked this completely self motivated JERK!”

Commenters as Elaine Beckley and a few others post with similar balanced, considered, non-partisan perspectives. Others are self-engaged in insolence, insular thought processes and partisan, haughty, self-professed, deprecating “wisdom.” Pity … they don’t have the experience or the credentials to support their attacks.

A VETERAN’S OPINION | We have these questions for commenters who point to their forebearers and ancestry to “wave the flag.” | Where were you when you had the chance to step up? To enlist in the United States military? To do your duty that your fathers / mothers, grandfathers / grandmothers and others in your family tree did? They did not post to social media; they did not gather up and collect porn pictures of kids. They simply did – they stepped up.

“diner favorites, all-day breakfast” | At the re-opened Mountville Family Restaurant – Lancaster Online

It’s National Pretzel Day | “Score free pretzels at Auntie Anne’s, Philly Pretzel Factory” – Penn Live

Lots on the list | Lancaster County Sheriff’s sales with Columbia addresses

“American Meritocracy Is Killing Youth Sports | Expensive travel leagues siphon off talented young athletes from well-off families—and leave everyone else behind.” – The Atlantic

rob Peter – pay Paul | “Auditor General: PennDOT Audit Finds $4.2 Billion Diverted from Repairing Roads, Bridges” – FOX43-TV

US Census Bureau report released | “The Individual State Descriptions report provides information about the organization of state and local governments. There is a separate summary for each state and the District of Columbia. The summaries are divided according to the five basic types of local governments recognized for the U.S. Census Bureau’s classification of government units – county, municipal, township, school district, and special district governments.”

“Don’t like $3 gas? | Cross the bridge to Wrightsville” – Lancaster Online [It’s page one news in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.]

Better off? | “U.S. and Afghan Forces Killed More Civilians Than Taliban Did, Report Finds” – The Now York Times

It’s why one stacks the deck | “President Donald Trump weighed in on the impeachment talk that’s been swirling on Capitol Hill, and he revealed what his defense strategy might look like. On Wednesday morning, he tweeted: ‘I DID NOTHING WRONG. If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court. Not only are there no ‘High Crimes and Misdemeanors,’ there are no Crimes by me at all.’ Multiple legal experts have said it’s unlikely the Supreme Court would intervene in the impeachment process. And the court has previously ruled that the power to oversee impeachment trials lies with the Senate and ‘nowhere else.’” – Newsy