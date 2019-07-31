Wednesday’s news items [CommUNITY prayer moment; authoritative info void; best hospitals & more] – 7/31/2019

17512 Columbia

CommUNITY | Family, friends, neighbors and others from Columbia came together last night for a prayer walk hoping to bring focus and understanding to the tragedy of an unexplained shooting death of a young person by another young person. Intermittent showers didn’t deter those assembled and the number of persons who came reached about 50 as the remembrances and prayers for non-violence continued. Two local pastors and others led prayer moments.

shannon coleA Mother’s elegy | Shannon Cole’s post at You know you’re from Columbia PA if… facebook page.

Top of page one again | LNP – Always Lancaster puts Columbia Shooting in a front & center place today.

In the absence of authoritative information … | News media and social media will always light up with their own versions of incidents. The reporter in this FOX43-TV video news report states, “We also have not heard from police either.”

Turnabout | What happens when a citizen steps up and gives money to a town?WFMZ69-TV

ATTENTION: Senior Citizens | “New plan for Pennsylvania: School property taxes out. Retirement income taxes in.”The Morning Call

The exodus | Here are states that do not tax retirement income Income Investors

Best hospitals | US News & World Report‘s: “2019-20 Best Hospitals Honor Roll and Medical Specialties Rankings” 

Best stories? | The “Ugly Ones”The Wisdom Daily

It could happen | “Man avoids jail time in accidental shooting death of friendWFMZ69-TV

F diseaseBe bold | “For a short period of time before Sana Biotechnology officially came into existence, it had a much more unusual — and bold — name: FD Therapeutics, the FD standing for “F— Disease.” And although the name is a thing of the past, its daring mission is still around. The Seattle-based company, which shares some executives and founding investors with immunotherapy company Juno Therapeutics, wants to develop universal cell and gene therapies that can reprogram any cell in the body.” – STAT: Daily News

Too hot | “It’s Getting Too Damn Hot to Have Fun in the Summer”Route Fifty

Seriously? Who’s do this? | The potato pee-er wouldFOX43-TV

“From UPMC to Wood Mode | Thousands of people were laid off in Pennsylvania in the first half of 2019″Penn Live

