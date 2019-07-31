Wednesday’s news items [CommUNITY prayer moment; authoritative info void; best hospitals & more] – 7/31/2019

CommUNITY | Family, friends, neighbors and others from Columbia came together last night for a prayer walk hoping to bring focus and understanding to the tragedy of an unexplained shooting death of a young person by another young person. Intermittent showers didn’t deter those assembled and the number of persons who came reached about 50 as the remembrances and prayers for non-violence continued. Two local pastors and others led prayer moments.

A Mother’s elegy | Shannon Cole’s post at You know you’re from Columbia PA if… facebook page.

Top of page one again | LNP – Always Lancaster puts Columbia Shooting in a front & center place today.

In the absence of authoritative information … | News media and social media will always light up with their own versions of incidents. The reporter in this FOX43-TV video news report states, “We also have not heard from police either.”

