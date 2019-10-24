Thursday’s news items [hands in cookie jar; voter apathy; parade night; school test scores & more] – 10/24/2019

journalists out slimy legislature acts | “Mystery trip to Europe with ‘donors’ by Pa. state senators followed expansion of wine law” – SpotlightPA

“hands in the cookie” jar back step | Ain’t it something! When elected public servants get caught overspending, hiding things, taking money and gifts from slimy benefactors who would benefit from subsequent legislation, they sometimes fess up and think that apologizing absolves their illicit actions. Bullpucky! “Pa. lawmakers abruptly abandon attempt to limit public access to campaign expenses” – SpotlightPA

Applicable then … and now | “Elected “public servants” want money and votes – use your vote to throw out the bad ones!” – Columbia news, views & reviews, a column in 2012.

Voter apathy | Don’t let that happen to you. On November 5, get out and vote. Here’s a 2011 Columbia news, views & reviews post entitled, “Voter apathy: why it’s a big problem.”

Election day is Tuesday, November 5! | If you are happy with the way things are – don’t vote or vote for those who are incumbents.

If you’re not, vote differently.

Tonight is parade night | The annual Columbia Mardi Gras Parade steps off tonight at 7:00 pm.

In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster | This article “Tests show gap between area schools – Poverty factors reflected in results for high-, low-performing districts” takes a look at the standardized test scores from the state’s annual “Pennsylvania System School Assessment; a standards-based, criterion-referenced assessment which provides students, parents, educators and citizens with an understanding of student and school performance related to the attainment of proficiency of the academic standards.”

“The Pennsylvania System of School Assessment, also known as PSSA, measures how well students have achieved in reading, mathematics, science and writing according to Pennsylvania’s world-class academic standards. By using these standards, educators, parents and administrators can evaluate their students’ strengths and weaknesses to increase students’ achievement scores.” – PA Department of Education

According to the LNP – Always Lancaster article, “With PSSA proficiency rates of 43% in English, 23% in math and 56% in science, Columbia was one of the three lowest performing schools or school districts in Lancaster County.”

Columbia’s scores are shown above as a graphic file (click on the graphic to enlarge); to access the scores for all school across the state including Columbia’s as a spreadsheet, click on the Department of Education link.