17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [free stuff for veterans & more] – 11/11/2019

veterans “free for all” | There are a ton of businesses offering discounts, free food, free movie tickets and more for veterans today Lancaster Online

Let’s Be careful out there | Here’s FOX43-TV’s list of discounts, free food & stuff; notice that Primanti Bros. offer is linited to “All active or retired military” and not all veterans.

The best veteran FREE | “Veteran bridal shop owner: ‘A dream come true’ to offer free dresses to fellow vets”Lancaster Online

tiffany

Tomorrow evening | Borough council meeting; the meeting agenda and supporting packet should be posted at the borough Website sometime today.

Invitation | The Chamber of Commerce invitation to a mixer

 

