17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items [Hemp fair get a boost; jobs & more] – 11/14/2019

From “Columbia to 34th Street in Philadelphia” | The story of the original Route 30: “7 things you might not know about Lancaster County’s Lincoln Highway, America’s first toll road”Lancaster Online

 

hemp fair

Columbia’s Hemp fair is in the news | see the article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

ex giv hands

“Salary ranges from $36k to $42k per year.” | That’s the stated income for a Codes and Zoning enforcement official – full-time of a 5,500+ residents’ Pennsylvania borough. The position’s also advertised at the Pennsylvania State Association of Borough’s employment Webpage.

Clean, informative, responsive | That’s this borough’s Website

cola employment listingScreenshot of Columbia’s position vacancies using the search feature at Columbiapa.net.

look alike politics | “FBI investigates Pa. Gov. Wolf administration’s pipeline permits – yes, that Gov. Wolf”Pennlive

“better training for election board workers” | A cause for concern in voting in Lehigh Valley and in Columbia, too.

 

 

 

