17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items – 11/21/2019

Lititz: “Yes.” | “‘opt-in’ for refugees” Lancaster Online

Arrest & molest is OK for now | “PA lawmakers propose legislation banning police from having sexual contact with someone in custody”FOX43-TV

Again? | “Bridge over Route 30 in Mountville hit by vehicle, one week after repair project finishes”WGAL TV8

Uninformed about economics of newspapers |  letter-to-the-editor writer’s letter to the editor: “Not happy with smaller paper”Lancaster Online

marietta exgiv

Less than a day away | The EXTRAordinary GIVE begins – there are lots of events all day long tomorrow, including the “Rising Stars talent show” in Marietta.

$100,000 for a parks study | In another borough The Middletown Press & Journal

 

 

