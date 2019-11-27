Upcoming meetings (concerning zoning) in Columbia

Tonight @ 7:00 pm | Zoning Hearing Board meeting
Video streamed and archived | Last night’s council meeting attracted nearly a “full house” attendance of citizens and interested parties; it is posted at the borough’s facebook page for anytime viewing for persons who could not attend in person.
Uncertain | While uncertain whether tonight’s Zoning Hearing Board Meeting will be livestreamed, though the anticipated number of persons who have indicated they’ll be attending would suggest it should be.
Citizen confusion | Tonight’s Zoning Board Hearing is not the meeting at which the issue of re-zoning of Columbia properties will be heard. That meeting is scheduled for Monday, December 16, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in Columbia Borough School District’s Administration Building located at 200 North Fifth Street, Columbia, Pennsylvania. More information relative to that meeting is posted in this Columbia Spy article and at the Borough Website.
Tonight’s meeting is a single subject hearing concerning “Cimarron Investments LLC is requesting special exceptions, dimensional variances and/or use variances to establish a hotel and off-street parking on 12 North Second Street in the Downtown Commercial (DC) District; off-street parking facilities associated with the hotel on 131 Locust Street in the Downtown Commercial (DC) District in addition to the existing use of such lot; and off-street parking facilities associated with the hotel on 20, 28, and 30 North Second Street and 150, 152, and 156 Walnut Street, all of which are in the High Density Residential (HDR) District, with such off-street hotel parking being in addition to the residential or other structures and uses currently existing on such lots.”
Information announcing both these meetings is posted at the borough Website.
Tonight’s Zoning Hearing Board meeting could be interesting based on the above facebook post.
A few days ago the PA state House of Representatives voted to move the state’s minimum wage from $7.25/hour up to $9.50/hour. Governor Wolf wanted it to go up to $15.00/hour to match all of the surrounding states, but has conceded to the House.
Now, the bill moves to the Senate for discussion. Do you want to bet the Senate will want only $7.95?
I forgot to mention that the House voted to make the increase to $9.50 spread in increments over four years. How ridiculous this is.
Maybe the minimum wage for all Pennsylvanians ought to be tied to the Legislative pay and benefit increases?
Not sure why there’s confusion. As you state in your post, information/agenda concerning these meetings is posted at borough website. All one has to do is READ them.Sent via the Samsung Galaxy S8, an AT&T 5G Evolution capable smartphone
True enough.
However, just over a week ago, we asked the question “WHY” in this post:
“Public meeting, December 16 | There are several questions about this public meeting posted at a local facebook group; property owners and citizens may want to read all the documents posted at this Webpage at the Borough’s Website. There’s a lot of linked information listed there, and most of the “FIVE W” questions are answered. The only unanswered one is the Why: Why is this zoning amendment being proposed?