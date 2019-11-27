Upcoming meetings (concerning zoning) in Columbia

Tonight @ 7:00 pm | Zoning Hearing Board meeting

Video streamed and archived | Last night’s council meeting attracted nearly a “full house” attendance of citizens and interested parties; it is posted at the borough’s facebook page for anytime viewing for persons who could not attend in person.

Uncertain | While uncertain whether tonight’s Zoning Hearing Board Meeting will be livestreamed, though the anticipated number of persons who have indicated they’ll be attending would suggest it should be.

Citizen confusion | Tonight’s Zoning Board Hearing is not the meeting at which the issue of re-zoning of Columbia properties will be heard. That meeting is scheduled for Monday, December 16, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in Columbia Borough School District’s Administration Building located at 200 North Fifth Street, Columbia, Pennsylvania. More information relative to that meeting is posted in this Columbia Spy article and at the Borough Website.

Tonight’s meeting is a single subject hearing concerning “Cimarron Investments LLC is requesting special exceptions, dimensional variances and/or use variances to establish a hotel and off-street parking on 12 North Second Street in the Downtown Commercial (DC) District; off-street parking facilities associated with the hotel on 131 Locust Street in the Downtown Commercial (DC) District in addition to the existing use of such lot; and off-street parking facilities associated with the hotel on 20, 28, and 30 North Second Street and 150, 152, and 156 Walnut Street, all of which are in the High Density Residential (HDR) District, with such off-street hotel parking being in addition to the residential or other structures and uses currently existing on such lots.”

Information announcing both these meetings is posted at the borough Website.

Tonight’s Zoning Hearing Board meeting could be interesting based on the above facebook post.

