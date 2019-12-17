Today’s news items [streaming snag; it’s all about the money; Tie wins & more] – 12/17/2019

Videostreaming snag | Last night’s meeting videostreaming did not happen; the announcement at the borough’s facebook page reads: “We are having technical difficulty with our live streaming of tonight’s meeting. We are going to video record the meeting and will post the video following the meeting.” At this time, the video is not yet posted.

The experts at cramming, ramming & spending | … are the ones in DC. Others just emulate them.

So that’s who’s behind the ad on Sunday! | “An epic battle has erupted between Pa. casinos and unregulated ‘games of skill.’ Here’s why” – Lancaster Online

No response | We sent emails to the email address in the ad — but got no response. We sent other emails to state officials and several media; no response from them either.

Obituary | Leo J. Smith, Jr.

a win | “Columbia gets come-from-behind Section 5 win over Lancaster Country Day” – Lancaster Online

Just a sophomore | “Micah Parsons Named ESPN, Associated Press All-American” – Onward State