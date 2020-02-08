Saturday’s news items, part 2 [credit card debt; are you as smart as a legislator? a fifth grader?; puppy crime & more] – 2/8/2020

February is American Heart Month | “5 myths and realities about women’s heart health” – Journalist’s Resource

$5,122 | That’s the average credit card debt for households in central Pennsylvania. – Value Penquin

Are you as smart as a state legislator? | Here’s how you can be as smart about municipal questions; a great guide for all elected public servants and citizens, too. Click on the graphic to download an interactive .pdf.

But here’s the real test! | Are you as smart as a fifth grader?

Lesson learned | “How Fines and Fees Reform Became a Priority for Cities Across the Country” – Route Fifty

What’s a kumquat? | Click on the graphic to find out.

Wash your hands | “20 Seconds to Optimize Hand Wellness” – Route Fifty

Photo by: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Puppy busted | “Canine accomplice taken into custody during shoplifting arrest” – WTSP-TV

Spring is around the corner | Take a course: Vegetable Gardening for Beginners. Do you dream of growing your own food, but aren’t sure where to start? Attend the Vegetable Gardening for Beginners workshop to learn the right ways to start a vegetable garden from the Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County. Click here to register for a 1 and 1/2 hour session at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster, PA 17601on Saturday, March 7. Cost: $10.