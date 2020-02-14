17512 Columbia

Today’s news items [no school today; Autism Spark Day; casting a wider net; six balls & more] – 2/14/2020

Cast a wider net | Columbia’s “Planning & Zoning Manager” position is listed in the Job Listings page at Millersville University’s Nonprofit Resource Network’s newly redesigned website.

Toady won’t be bullied | … but “questions remain about his independence” Time Magazine

AUTISM SPARK Day at Crayola Experience on Sunday, March 8, 2020crayola_spark_day

Bad news | “Earth just had its hottest January in recorded history”NBC News

6 tennis balls“A very good boy named Finley Molloy, a 6-year-old golden retriever may have beat set a world record. (@finnyboymolloy)”

Record holder | “Upstate N.Y. dog tops world record by fitting 6 tennis balls in his mouth, owners say”New York Daily News

Are “they” out there? | “A radio signal is coming from space every 16 days. What the hell is it?”VOX

no school

No school today (and Monday) | Today because “School Closed – 1st Weather Make-Up Day” and “President’s Day – School/Offices Closed”Columbia Borough School District

“Ditch the Smartphone | Smell the Roses This Valentine’s Day”JSTOR Daily

 

