Letters-to-the-editors: power corrupts & no local radar

Two letters to the editor | actually. These “logical ideas” will get pushback by those elected public servants who are elected to represent constituents logically. Why, because the elected public servants are being cajoled into following the mantra of taking care of themselves and finding ways to capture more citizen money.
The first is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster | and the writer lays out some pretty logical ideas to “reduce or practically eliminate all property tax.” So, because they’re logical, the idea will fall on deaf ears in Harrisburg.
Click on the graphic to read the logical idea.
The second was sent to Columbia news, views & reviews | This letter writer contends that handing radar to local police is not a safety issue, rather it’s a money-grabbing idea no matter what local elected public servants and law enforcement say.
The law defines specific uses for funds gained through fines. It cannot be a money making scheme.
http://www.pacourts.us/assets/files/setting-3213/file-2851.pdf?cb=74dcb5
It probably is though, a money-making scheme. How do we define why a local police agency is out there on Route 30 checking for speeders or other offenders?
“Contrary to police department propaganda, new technology has not completely ironed out problems known to cause radar malfunctions. Most screwups result from the radar’s operation in real-world conditions, which are often far less than ideal. And, of course, human error can also cause radar devices to fail.”
Read more about radar here: https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/free-books/beat-ticket-book/chapter6-1.html
From an article in the Washington Post: One mayor put it this way, “If you don’t want to pay a fine, you drive the speed limit, it’s not hard to avoid going 12 miles over the speed limit. It’s a simple matter of following the traffic laws.”
Speed limits are supposed to tell drivers that this is the MAXIMUM SPEED with optimal road conditions. They are set to protect ALL people, drivers and passengers.
In this age of speeding up everything we do in life, we need to slow down and enjoy life.