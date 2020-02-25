“Food safety inspectors spill the beans on restaurant audits” – LebTown

“A Department of Agriculture inspector conducts an audit of a Farm Show kitchen. – Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture”

by Jeff Falk

“It’s something inspectors want. It’s something local business owners need. It’s something the public never gets sick of—metaphorically, at least.

Food safety. It’s a win-win-win.

Around these parts, we take our food safety very seriously. Local inspections are performed on a regular basis, for the most part, retail food establishments are cooperative and in compliance, and the dining public can rest easy.

Food safety is everyone’s business

“’By and large, restaurants are very well-run and supervised, because everyone’s on the same page,’ Shannon Powers, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, told LebTown. ‘Owners don’t want their customers to have a bad experience of any kind. The vast majority of restaurants are in compliance. Both the agriculture and food industries want food to be safe.’”

