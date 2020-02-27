Thursday’s news items [Bocce champs roll; who will it be? & more] – 2/27/2020

Second time around |“Columbia Unified bocce continues to roll, advances to state championships” – Lancaster Online

“The beginnings of the game of bocce are lost in the darkness of time. Traces of the game can be found among the early Egyptians, and graphic representations of figures tossing a ball or polished stone have been recorded as early as 5200 B.C. While modern day bocce bears little resemblance to these early findings, one thing is certain: that through its evolution the objective has been constant – try to come as close to a fixed target as possible. From this early objective, the basic rules of bocce were born.” – Bocce Standards Association

Who will it be? | One of the ones pictured above or one of the “absent” ones?

Love affair with despots | “Trump Praises Indian Prime Minister for Religious Tolerance as 13 Are Killed Over Anti-Muslim Law” – Vanity Fair

COVID-19 | “How does a virus take over a community? Slowly. Perniciously. Inconclusively. The first line of attack is not an aching body or a runny nose but an unease that seeps into every corner of life, and which is impossible to explain away because it is reasonable, even necessary. You must listen to this fear. You must calibrate your responses correctly. Otherwise, you are irresponsible, you are careless; in the body of the community, you are a failing organ.” – Read more here.

“You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus | Most cases are not life-threatening, which is also what makes the virus a historic challenge to contain.” – The Atlantic

“A Guide | How To Prepare Your Home For Coronavirus” – NPR