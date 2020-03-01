17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items [in praise of Columbia; School District gets $321K grant; Library events & more] – 3/1/2020

Columbia’s news is the county’s news | The above article is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Oh, no. Say it ain’t Joe | “Joe Biden wins South Carolina primary, reshaping the Democratic race”The Washington Post

Praising Columbia | LNP – Always Lancaster letter-to-the-editor cites local organizations and volunteers.

Columbia School District scores big: $321,625 big | “School Safety and Security Committee Approves Over $60 Million in School Safety Grants”PA Department of Education

Has homeownership has lost its luster? | “When the American Dream is renting”The Boston Globe

 

