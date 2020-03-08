Sunday’s news items, part 2 [miscellania] – 3/8/2020

Interesting | Noticed that Denver Borough’s council voted to contract its spring street sweeping job to Central PA Sweepers Inc.

Opinion | Worth reading is today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial: The County Response.

Another “I got mine …” | but you ain’t getting yours. Another letter to the editor writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster writes: “I’m happy with my health care and over 90% of U.S. citizens have some form of health insurance coverage.” His letter opposes universal health care. The writer is a over age 65 Medicare recipient and he’s got his, but you ain’t getting yours. Another fine example of “eating your young.”

“If you see me out at a restaurant, | please don’t pay for my meal.” This older letter writer gets it.