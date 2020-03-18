Wednesday’s news items [COVID-19 spread & more] – 2/18/2020

What spread looks like | Number of reported COVID-19 cases reported in Pennsylvania by the Department of Health since March 7.

“Isn’t Street Cleaning ‘non-essential’ business??” | That’s the question asked by one person at a local facebook group. The post has drawn 61 comments so far; most of the comments questioned the Borough’s practice that’s since been changed to “All nonessential street work such as Meter Enforcement and Street Sweeping will be suspended until further notice effective 03/18/2020.”

news release | “PennDOT Closes All Driver, Photo License Centers, Extends Expiration Dates and Suspends Construction in Response to COVID-19”

Lots of letters | Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s letters-to-the-editor are holding the current administration in Wonderland accountable … finally. There’s also this letter-to-the-editor from the executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association: “AN OPEN LETTER TO PENNSYLVANIA BARS AND RESTAURANTS CONCERNING COVID-19.”

“Coronavirus Sanity Guide (FREE) | In times like these, we need practical, actionable ways of coping with stress, fear, and anxiety. The meditations, podcasts, blog posts, and talks on this page will help you build resilience and find some calm amidst the chaos. We’re adding more resources as they’re created – so keep checking back. Please share this page widely. These resources are free for all.”