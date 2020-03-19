Thursday’s news items, part 2 [virtual meetings; FOX: suck-up media; nazism & more] – 3/19/2020

“In the Age of Social Distancing | Government Meetings Go Virtual: State and local governments are holding virtual meetings to slow the spread of Covid-19 and trying to find ways to continue public participation.” – Route Fifty

OPINION | “Certainly it’s true in the U.S.A. it is easier to imagine the end of the world than to imagine the end of capitalism. On the other hand, it’s also obvious that capitalist health care is going to faceplant in the face of the coronavirus. It’s going to be a choice between Medicare for All or Coronavirus for All.” – CounterPunch

Blatant “suck-up-ism” in state media | FOX-TV: “It’s ‘amazing’ and ‘consequential’ how the president is handling the pandemic, according to hosts on Fox, where the public health threat was largely dismissed just last week.”

Revealing 20 years ago article | “How can you say you love us? You don’t love us! You don’t even love yourself. You just love your money,’ twelve-year-old Donald junior told his father, according to friends of Ivana’s.” – What you were then is what you are now: The story of a petulant, rich kid — who, somehow, became President of the United States, “After The Gold Rush” in Vanity Fair magazine, September 1990.

From the article: “Donald Trump appears to take aspects of his German background seriously. John Walter works for the Trump Organization, and when he visits Donald in his office, Ivana told a friend, he clicks his heels and says, ‘Heil Hitler,’ possibly as a family joke.

“Last April, perhaps in a surge of Czech nationalism, Ivana Trump told her lawyer Michael Kennedy that from time to time her husband reads a book of Hitler’s collected speeches, My New Order, which he keeps in a cabinet by his bed. Kennedy now guards a copy of My New Order in a closet at his office, as if it were a grenade. Hitler’s speeches, from his earliest days up through the Phony War of 1939, reveal his extraordinary ability as a master propagandist.

“‘Did your cousin John give you the Hitler speeches?’ I asked Trump.

“Trump hesitated. ‘Who told you that?’

“‘I don’t remember,’ I said.

“‘Actually, it was my friend Marty Davis from Paramount who gave me a copy of Mein Kampf, and he’s a Jew.’ (“I did give him a book about Hitler,” Marty Davis said. ‘But it was My New Order, Hitler’s speeches, not Mein Kampf. I thought he would find it interesting. I am his friend, but I’m not Jewish.’)

“‘Later, Trump returned to this subject. ‘ If I had these speeches, and I am not saying that I do, I would never read them.’”

Avoiding Scams | As the nation continues to respond to COVID-19, be wary of potential financial scams trying to take advantage of the situation. Here are some frequent characteristics of scams:

Scammers will attempt to prompt you into immediate action and catch you off guard. No government agency will call you asking for payment or take punitive action against you if you don't act quickly.

Once information is provided, the money is essentially gone and you cannot get it back.

Never make a decision without consulting a credible and trustworthy source.

Be cautious of any offer that guarantees a high rate of return with little or no risk or does not disclose risk.

A new post on your Facebook wall, a tweet mentioning you, a direct message, an email, a text, a phone call, or any other unsolicited communication regarding an investment "opportunity" related to COVID-19. If you believe you have fallen victim to a scam, contact local law enforcement. – SOURCE: PA.gov