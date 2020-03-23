Monday’s news items [dire warnings & more] – 03/23/2320

The guidance for Tuesday’s council meeting | The extreme abnormality of circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic has led municipalities as Columbia to adopt extreme measures. When extreme measures are embraced, though, they should be signed by the person(s) who drafted them. The State of Emergency proclamation is signed; the above guidelines are not.

Red Rose Transit Authority news item | “Rear Door Entry Change & Free Fares – Effective Monday, March 23rd

It’s not the flu, it’s an invisible disaster | …that will sweep across the country in a matter of weeks if we don’t all do our part. Last week, “Per Governor Wolf’s and Dr. Levine’s orders, businesses that were non-life sustaining were ordered to close their physical locations on March 19, at 8:00 PM. This order stands, only the enforcement timing will change and become effective on Monday, March 23, at 8:00 AM.” While several legislators and businesses have registered their opposition to this decision, more and more states have followed suit with even more extreme conditions.

This is no ordinary flu | This article, “The Virus Can Be Stopped, but Only With Harsh Steps, Experts Say” — while a longer read — is so worth your time to understand what decisions the nation’s, state’s and local leaders face.

“Terrifying though the coronavirus may be, it can be turned back. China, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan have demonstrated that, with furious efforts, the contagion can be brought to heel.

“Whether they can keep it suppressed remains to be seen. But for the United States to repeat their successes will take extraordinary levels of coordination and money from the country’s leaders, and extraordinary levels of trust and cooperation from citizens.”

Large businesses across the US have begun shut-downs.

New York, California, Delaware, Ohio, Louisiana have begun massive shut-downs.

“The BIG IF” | “If we had got on top of this thing two months ago, America would look very, very different right now.” – Those are the words of Dr. Ashish Jha, a physician and the director of the Harvard Global Health Institute in this New Yorker article.