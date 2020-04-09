17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items, part 2 [obsession; school nurses: essential workers & more] – 4/9/2020

Obsession | a perfume and a Presidential flaw: “How Trump Became Obsessed with Hydroxychloroquine.”GQ

local government changes | “Senate Approves Martin Bill Providing COVID-19 Emergency Measures for Local Governments”PA Senate Republicans

” … federal government has done too little … “ | Thinking Globally, Acting Locally — The U.S. Response to Covid-19″The New England Journal of Medicine

school nurses

“School Nurses | Are Still Providing Medical Care to Students During Coronavirus”Teen Vogue

at all costs | Protect the properties with the costs of masks and preparedness.The Intercept

and people like this are essential workers | Vote them out – Impose term limits – Ban jerks – Pennsylvania Capital Star

ain’t all it’s cracked up to be | “Small Business Owners Frustrated With New SBA Loan Application Process”Newsy

victim fallout | “The coronavirus crisis is devastating the news industry. Many newspapers won’t survive it.”The Washington Post

 

 

