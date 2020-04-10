Friday’s news items, part 2 [ZOOMing; “buck stops”; COBOL; school sports are done & more] – 4/10/2020

in the spirit of … ? | “Conoy Township balks at videoconferencing, cancels meetings” – Lancaster Online

E-town’s ZOOMing | Its upcoming “Borough Council meeting will be held with the absolute minimum number of individuals gathered to include the following: a quorum of members of the borough council, the borough manager and the Chief of Police. These individuals will employ maximum social distancing measures during the meeting. The remaining members of the borough council, the mayor, all other meeting participants and residents are strongly encouraged to join the meeting remotely …” – LEGAL NOTICE: Lancaster Online

FEMA: predicted this last year | “In a remarkably prophetic report last summer, the Federal Emergency Management Agency accurately predicted that a nationwide pandemic would result in a shortage of medical supplies, hospitals would be overwhelmed and the economy would shut down. The FEMA report is just one of a number of accounts issued by various government agencies and officials warning of the effects of a pandemic that were ignored by the Trump administration. – NPR

Meanwhile: stuff happens | During international crises, regular life critical events continue: water leak leads to evacuation. – The Morning Call

seasons over | PIAA “Winter Championships & Spring Sports Cancelled

for the Remainder of the 2019-20 School Year” – news release

masked riders | “Rabbittransit will begin requiring passengers to wear face masks on Monday“ – FOXTV-43

Yay. Right? | It’s headline news: “Wall Street closed out its best week in 45 years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve launched its latest titanic effort to support the economy through the coronavirus outbreak.”

“The sign ‘The Buck Stops Here’ that was on President Truman’s desk in his White House office was made in the Federal Reformatory at El Reno, Oklahoma. Fred A. Canfil, then United States Marshal for the Western District of Missouri and a friend of Mr. Truman, saw a similar sign while visiting the Reformatory and asked the Warden if a sign like it could be made for President Truman. The sign was made and mailed to the President on October 2, 1945.”

But wait … | How does the everyday person — Sid & Sally Citizen — benefit from that? Since most stockholders are the top 10 percent of US income households, do gains for the uberwealthy do anything for the rest of the population? It’s really hard to understand that so few “profit” while the overwhelming number of people are suffering in dramatic fashion.

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way — in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only.” – Charles Dickens, The Tale of Two Cities, 1859

OMG | COBOL’S BACK – New Jersey’s looking for COBOL people who know the once “cutting-edge code that told centralized computing hubs, or mainframes, what to do with data coming from hundreds of locations.” – WITF

Yeah … they walk among us; but what do they use for brains? | “Midstater develops symptoms after attending a ‘corona party’” – ABC-27