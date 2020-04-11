Saturday’s news items – 4/11/2020

Agent Orange started it | Covid 19 finished it for this veteran.

Letter to the editor praises Gus’s | “Wonderful act by local business • There is awesome and then there is awesome ! – One of Mount Joy’s favorite and well-known restaurants, Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, advertised in the April 8 LNP | LancasterOnline that it is giving out free Easter dinners in a drivethru setup at its two locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday.”

Tale of Two Pandemics | (NOTICE: LONG READ) Some will emerge from this crisis disrupted and shaken, but ultimately stable. Others will come out of it with much more lasting scars.” – The Pandemic Will Cleave America in Two.

FREE screening | “Sight & Sound Theatres announced Monday that it will present a movie of its most recent musical stage production, ‘Jesus,’ this weekend for free over the internet and cable networks.” – Lancaster Online

School news | “Columbia school district reviews budget changes caused by pandemic” – Lancaster Online

What about … | graduation and the prom? Columbia’s prom date: “Postponed to undetermined date” – Lancaster Online

Auto insurance refunds | “Is yours on this list? Auto insurers are issuing $7 billion in coronavirus refunds.” – The Inquirer