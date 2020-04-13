Monday’s news items – 4/13/2020

That was then | Yesterday’s gorgeous weather was perfect for walking and catching the splendor of spring’s colors. Today? Not so much as “Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 71. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.” Today’s Weather!

Death in isolation | This Lancaster Online story tells the sad end or life for a jovial, gregarious New Holland man who died in isolation due to COVID-19.

PA’s primary election | “The Pennsylvania primary election is now on June 2 due to COVID-19.” “Any registered voter may apply to vote by a Mail-in Ballot.” Mail-In Ballot information for Lancaster County voters is available at the County Board of Election Website.

Here’s your chance | If you’re not pleased with your representation at the state and federal level of government (or in the off-chance you are), you get to express your sentiments on June 2; here are the Federal and State candidates. You can also vote for local committee persons (committeeman or committeewoman) Republican committeeman and Republican Committeewoman, by ward, in this archaic and arcane process. On this list are those in Columbia.

“pouring gasoline on the fire” | That is what one governor said about the recklessness of “reopening of a sick and newly jobless America.” – The Inquirer

“To the baby boomers | We’re toast: COVID-19 is now that mythical ice floe on which elders might be called upon to set sail into the sunset. – The Boston Globe OPINION column

“How to Get Tested for COVID-19 | If you are experiencing coronavirus symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider who will determine if a COVID-19 test is needed. Your provider could order a COVID-19 test or recommend a different course of treatment based on their evaluation of your symptoms.

“If you receive a coronavirus test order from your provider, you may proceed to either test site. No co-pays or deductibles will be charged for testing, and uninsured patients will be able to be tested for free. If you have any questions or need additional information, please call your provider or care team.”

twitwit | On a solemn Easter, one twitwit used the time to malign practically everyone who does not pay homage to a cornered rat.

Not that it would ever happen, but | … you would not want to share a foxhole with POTUS. He’s never known what it’s like to dig a foxhole and inhabit it with a foxhole buddy, but anyone who has knows the rule of survival.