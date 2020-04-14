Tuesday’s news items [gas prices; borough meetings; XFL: gone & more] 4/14/2020

Nope, not yet | Just checked to see whether the stimulus payment has been deposited — not yet. But according to FOX43-TV, “80 million should get stimulus checks by Wednesday, Treasury says.”

Gas prices | GasBuddy.com says NATIONAL AVERAGE NOW MORE THAN $1/GAL CHEAPER THAN LAST YEAR. Around here, the prices this morning are around $2.09 / gal, but there are lower prices in Lancaster and other places in the northeastern part of the county.

What’s happening & what’s not | in Columbia, as posted at the Borough Website , etc.

Who’s in charge? | If you watched last night’s White House “briefing” / “Hitleresque rant”, you’d know what one person feels.

not only the elderly die | “30-year-old Allentown man messages friends week before dying of coronavirus: ‘Please pray for me’” – The Morning Call

Nah, it was more than the coronavirus | The XFL was not a quality product; you should have followed the four (or five) principles of marketing. “Vince McMahon’s XFL Files for Bankruptcy Amid Pandemic Shutdown.”– Variety

Just for you, Mr. D | What to do about reporting yet another allegation about a wanna’ be “elected public servant’s” sexual misconduct. Columbia news, views & reviews has previously brought up the slimy, sleazy side of politics in both of the primary lookalike political parties. The folks who “rise” to the top are driven by power, money and often sex. Many tend to be egomaniac schmucks who think it’s quite alright to do as Biden is alleged to have done: “put his hands ‘under her clothes.’” (Actually that verbiage is tame, we’ve read other reports that say he “penetrated” her with his fingers.) Lesson every person should have learned: it’s not alright to touch someone else without their permission. Heck, even as drill sergeants, we would ask: “Permission to touch you, Private.” (That was not always the case in the days of the brown show Army.) So, Mr. D., here’s an opinion piece from a yesterday’s New York Times about the presumed Democratic candidate for president. Schmuck that he is.