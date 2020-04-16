Thursday’s news items – 4/16/2020

new normal | “Wolf mandates masks as GOP seeks to relax business shutdown” – Lancaster Online

Today is National Healthcare Decision Day | “What Is National Healthcare Decisions Day: National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD) exists to inspire, educate and empower the public and providers about the importance of advance care planning. NHDD is an initiative to encourage patients to express their wishes regarding healthcare and for providers and facilities to respect those wishes, whatever they may be.” – American Health Law Association

“April 16 – Join a FREE ZOOM event on | National Healthcare Decision Day| Learn about Advance Directives, Living Wills & Funeral Planning” – Pennsylvania Link to Aging and Disability Resources

where & who | Lancaster County’s got these new dashboards

How does anyone know? | The official tally of COVID-19 deaths? Answer, we don’t for sure. “According to the CDC: “Each state sets its own standards for what kinds of deaths require investigation and its own professional and continuing education requirements for individuals carrying out these investigations. These different standards can have a broad-reaching public health impact as variations in the collection and reporting of cause-of-death data could hinder public health officials’ ability to conduct accurate mortality surveillance.” So if each state reports differently and each of Pennsylvania’s county coroners report differently, does anyone know for sure the official tally of COVID-19 deaths?

Grateful citizens | Some of the comments as Lancaster’s mayor delivers her daily COVID-19 video update briefing: “Thank you Mayor Mrs Sorace for the updates.” — “Thank you for your updates! You’re doing great ❤️” — “My question is what we doing on testing in Lancaster City we already know how to put on a mask and take it off.”

43 out of 100 | That’s the COVID-19 preparedness score that’s assigned to Lancaster County at this STATnews dashboard.

“‘It will disappear’ | the disinformation Trump spread about the coronavirus – timeline” – The Guardian