FREE movie | Miss You Can Do It

“With everything going on in the world right now, it seems like a good time to share two feel-good films to put a smile on your face, while touching your heart. This is one of director Ron Davis’ first films and it will be free to watch for the remainder of the month.”

“Miss You Can Do It chronicles Abbey Curran, Miss Iowa USA 2008 and the first woman with a disability to compete at the Miss USA Pageant, and eight girls with various disabilities as the girls participate in the Miss You Can Do It Pageant.

“Abbey founded the Miss You Can Do It Pageant in 2004 and girls and their families travel from around the country to participate in this event where their inner beauty and abilities reign.”

Click here to watch the movie.