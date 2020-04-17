Friday’s news items – 4/17/2020

Summary of Tuesday’s Council meeting | “Columbia borough approves one-time bonus to former interim manager.” – Lancaster Online
Yay, somewhat enthusiastically | Citizens should be aware that Columbia’s finally decided to show weekly pandemic update videos with public safety information about COVID-19 during this extraordinary “stay-at-home” period. Where are the videos posted? On the borough Website? NO! At the borough’s facebook page? YES! And, at the Police Department’s CrimeWatch and facebook pages.
“Lancaster City Small Business Emergency Fund | A program will provide “$1.45M in loans, grants to support COVID-19 losses.” – Kind of like a “revolving loan” but open to all small businesses. – Lancaster Online
extremists | Ever notice that with those on the extreme ends of the spectrum want it their way — and then they “turn off the comments?”
OUAA | The guidelines for Opening Up America Again.
In Pennsylvania | “Wolf resists calls to reopen economy, ease stay-home order.“ – GO Lackawanna
Letters to the editor | These letters in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster are pointed and relevant.
- “Looking back at the Spanish flu.” [NOTE: The letter writer erroneously claims the flu pandemic in 1918-19 ended in 1920. (That is what WikiPedia writes.) Most historians say: “By the summer of 1919, the flu pandemic came to an end, as those that were infected either died or developed immunity.” Note, too, “Scientists still do not know for sure where the Spanish Flu originated, though theories point to France, China, Britain, or the United States, where the first known case was reported at Camp Funston in Fort Riley, Kansas, on March 11, 1918.” It was named the Spanish Flu because Spain’s newspapers were the only newspapers that were not manacled by its government — Spain really did practice freedom of speech.
- “Elected officials not doing their jobs.”