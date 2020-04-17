Friday’s news items – 4/17/2020

Summary of Tuesday’s Council meeting | “Columbia borough approves one-time bonus to former interim manager.” – Lancaster Online

Yay, somewhat enthusiastically | Citizens should be aware that Columbia’s finally decided to show weekly pandemic update videos with public safety information about COVID-19 during this extraordinary “stay-at-home” period. Where are the videos posted? On the borough Website? NO! At the borough’s facebook page? YES! And, at the Police Department’s CrimeWatch and facebook pages.

“Lancaster City Small Business Emergency Fund | A program will provide “$1.45M in loans, grants to support COVID-19 losses.” – Kind of like a “revolving loan” but open to all small businesses. – Lancaster Online

extremists | Ever notice that with those on the extreme ends of the spectrum want it their way — and then they “turn off the comments?”

OUAA | The guidelines for Opening Up America Again.

In Pennsylvania | “Wolf resists calls to reopen economy, ease stay-home order.“ – GO Lackawanna

Letters to the editor | These letters in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster are pointed and relevant.