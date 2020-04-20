Monday’s news items [Covid-19 screening in York; curbside booze & more] – 4/20/2020

A lone tulip (one bulb that escaped the ravenous squirrels) blooms.

swamp creatures | “This man without core beliefs wants to cynically ride a tidal wave of white male rage and anti-immigrant fervor right down the Potomac and into the White House.” – a quote from Peter Navarro, the Assistant to the President, Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, and the national Defense Production Act policy coordinator. Of course, that quote was before when he was a Democrat (and a person “nobody liked”) but saw an opportunity climb to higher personal gain by becoming a Republican swamp dweller. This article contends, “it is dangerous that someone so uninformed about basic economics has the president’s ear.”

“Peter Navarro | China Is Hoarding Masks, Equipment During Pandemic“ – The China hater spouts this ““This was a time where that virus could have been contained in Wuhan,” Navarro told Fox. “Instead, 5 million Chinese people went out from Wuhan and propagated the virus around the world.” Ever wonder why the administration attracts legions of crazies?

another side | “Truth and Propaganda About Coronavirus” – Independent Media Institute

Columbia area obituary | Bertha P. Schoenherr

not guilty, but … | An article on page one in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster shows that Lancaster City’s police force actions that have resulted in lawsuits “totaling $326,000 over claims of police wrongdoing since October 2015. And the city’s paid in claims “that police used excessive force. In four cases, plaintiffs contended they were victims of wrongful arrest or due process violations.” According to the city’s business administrator, “The settlements aren’t an admission of wrongdoing by the city.” Yeah, right.

“Democracy attacked by coronavirus | The pandemic is being used as an excuse to crack down on freedoms, or to usurp power” – Asia Times

Shoot that virus | “Meanwhile in countries like the United States, the notion of freedom is being used to undermine public health. This piece explains how the Supreme Court is poised to expand gun rights, right at the moment of a national health crisis.”

curbside booze | “Three Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Lancaster County will begin offering curbside pickup today” – Lancaster Online

Want to be tested? | Rite Aid has a new COVID-19 self-swab testing site at a Rite Aid store in York, located at 115 Leader Heights Road. BUT … you must be registered to be tested.

“If you can manage jumping through the hoops at Rite-Aid’s Website, you’ll eventually get to this page to begin the registration process. You’d think there would be a more friendly and easier process to get Covid-19 screened.

CAUTION: LONG READ | Maybe this is what’s happened with Americans; they’ve been “Stockholm Syndromed” by the criminals at the top of their political parties.

“The problem with Joe Biden is the same as with Donald Trump. | Never let a good waste go to crisis.” – CounterPunch

forget toilet paper | “Here’s What Russians Hoarded When the Lockdown Began“ – Bloomberg News

wingnut day in Harrisburg | “Thousands plan to demonstrate in front of the State Capitol, calling for the reopening of Pennsylvania’s economy, organizers say.” – The Patch