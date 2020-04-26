Sunday’s news items [area food serving inspections; are women better leaders in pandemic?; don’t cut or dye your hair!; PowerPoint parties for kids & more] – 4/25/2020

obituaries of note |Janice M. Meisinger • Arnold Edwards are among the almost eight pages of obituary notices in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

egg-sactly | “Are eggs helpful to our health … or a cause of heart disease? BBC Future examines the evidence.”

Area food serving inspections | In West Hempfield Township AKA Columbia East: Family Dollar and the Turkey Hill at Prospect.

There’s evidence to support this | “Are female leaders more successful at managing the coronavirus crisis?” – The Guardian

to that point | “Lancaster Mayor Sorace emerging as visible, informed leader during COVID-19 shutdown” – Lancaster Online

“‘Don’t touch it’ | Why you shouldn’t cut or dye your own hair, and what you can do in the meantime” – Lancaster Online

Protests | “Car protest against rents, mortgages and evictions” – WGAL-TV8

at least two sides to every issue | On one side are two doctors saying a California county should “stay open” — on the other,the county “does ‘not concur’ with statements made by the doctors.

Lancaster County Economic Development Company | Small Business Economic Resources and The Small Business Owner’s Guide to the CARES Act

Reader contribution | A reader sent this piece from AOL: “Ultraviolet light can be used against coronavirus — just not in the way Trump imagines”

“If You and Your Friends Are Bored | PowerPoint Parties May Be the Answer” – The Atlantic