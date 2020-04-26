17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items [area food serving inspections; are women better leaders in pandemic?; don’t cut or dye your hair!; PowerPoint parties for kids & more] – 4/25/2020

obituaries of note |Janice M. MeisingerArnold Edwards are among the almost eight pages of obituary notices in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

eating eggs

egg-sactly | “Are eggs helpful to our health … or a cause of heart disease? BBC Future examines the evidence.”

Area food serving inspections | In West Hempfield Township AKA Columbia East: Family Dollar and the Turkey Hill at Prospect.

There’s evidence to support this | “Are female leaders more successful at managing the coronavirus crisis?”The Guardian

to that point | “Lancaster Mayor Sorace emerging as visible, informed leader during COVID-19 shutdown”Lancaster Online

“‘Don’t touch it’ | Why you shouldn’t cut or dye your own hair, and what you can do in the meantime”Lancaster Online

Protests | “Car protest against rents, mortgages and evictions”WGAL-TV8

at least two sides to every issue | On one side are two doctors saying a California county should “stay open” —  on the other,the county “does ‘not concur’ with statements made by  the doctors. 

Lancaster County Economic Development Company | Small Business Economic Resources and The Small Business Owner’s Guide to the CARES Act

Reader contribution | A reader sent this piece from AOL: “Ultraviolet light can be used against coronavirus — just not in the way Trump imagines”

“If You and Your Friends Are Bored | PowerPoint Parties May Be the Answer”The Atlantic

do not read

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s