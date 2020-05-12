Tuesday’s news items [council meeting tonight; politicians vs science; retail’s new normal & more] – 5/12/2020

Reminder | Tune in to the Columbia Borough council meeting tonight at 7. It’ll also be livestreamed on the borough facebook page.

going rogue: politicians vs science | “County officials did not advise local hospital officials before deciding Sunday to begin a cautious reopening this week.” – Lancaster Online

LNP – Always Lancaster editorial | … blasts the insurrectionists too in today’s editorial: “You’ve taken Lancaster County to the edge of a cliff. Is there any way of going back to a place where cooperation and reasoned discussion are possible?”

Remember | VOTE THEM OUT! All of the irresponsible insurrectionists. Their tactics are dangerous.

obituaries of local interest | John Gowarty

LEGAL NOTICE | ““The Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 7:00 P.M., in the Municipal Building at 308 Locust Street, Columbia, PA, to consider the following application(s) and/or appeal(s):

(Credit: UN COVID-19 Response/Unsplash)

“myths, conspiracy theories, disinformation, and false news” | “How to defend yourself from COVID-19 myths and lies.” – Futurity

In with the new | “With Traditional Rites of Passage on Hold, High School Principals Find New Ways to Honor Graduating Seniors” – Route Fifty

“A-lop–bam-boom | Little Richard’s saucy style underpins today’s hits” – The Conversation

sometimes? | “‘Don’t ask me. Ask China’: Trump clashes with reporters then abruptly leaves press briefing — President lashes out at Asian American journalist who queried his constant emphasis on being first in testing” – The Guardian

COVID-19 testing | It’s easy for some. – Newsy

Deadly game: It’s science vs politicians | “Officials are under pressure to restart the economy, but many states are moving too quickly, researchers say. The costs may be measured in lost lives.” – The New York Times

Fauci facts: “needless pain and suffering” | “Fauci will issue a stark warning on the risks of reopening too soon.” – The New York Times

once a model | “South Korea Closes Thousands Of Nightclubs As Infections Spike” – Newsy

“Unfortunately, insects are mostly invisible to the public. They are vital to our survival in so many ways, but they are often taken for granted until a crisis makes them impossible to ignore,” says Damon Hall.” (Credit: Getty Images)

“Good news for pollinators | People love bees.” – Futurity

