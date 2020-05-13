Wednesday’s news items [becoming ungovernable; no Memorial Day parade this year & more] – 5/13/2020

but “senator”? | When you take the path of insurrection, to cry ““To call them cowards or deserters is an insult!” is nothing but crying. The renegades “elected public servants” who took the mantle of civil disobedience are now crying that the executive branch is not fighting fair. ” Fair’s fair with lawbreakers and insurrectionists. Yet, Lancaster County’s renegade overlords are sticking with their John Brown-like manifesto.

Pennsylvania’s oath of office | “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this Commonwealth and that I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity.” Those disagreeing with organizational structure have obligation to seek remedy through organizational structures OR QUIT. Mutiny and insurrection are outside the rule of law.

Last night’s council meeting | which was livestreamed on the borough’s facebook page and videoconferenced at GoToMeeting did have discussion about the subject of . All the councillors attended in person except Councillor Pam Williams who has been absent for nearly all of 2020. She opts for telephonic participation; she should do as the mayor, police chief and solicitor did last night — participate via GoToMeeting. Citizens should be able to see their elected public servants. The “follow the organizational practices are practiced OR QUIT!

by the numbers | There are several “dashboards” showing data at the One United Lancaster Website. Clearly, the number of persons in Lancaster County who’ve been tested for COVID-19 is not sizable — somewhere just under 3% (in the county and in the nation). Why is testing so far behind? “Despite early warnings, U.S. took months to expand swab production for COVID-19 test.”

Oh, shoot! | The forward-looking stock exchange now believes in a “second-wave” of COVID-19. Again, a politics vs science moment because money drives politics.

Parade canceled | In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, “Columbia Borough resumed street sweeping Monday morning, borough police Chief Jack Brommer told LNP | Lancaster Online. Metered parking enforcement also resumed following a pause on its enforcement that began in March. “We started back up (because) the streets are a mess,” Brommer said. Brommer also confirmed Tuesday that the borough’s Memorial Day parade, originally slated for Sunday, May 24, is canceled.”

Follow up editorial | LNP – Always Lancaster asks more questions of the insurrectionist movement in today’s newspaper.

From a letter-to-the-editor | This is extracted from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “So now our elected officials are promoting anarchy. Sacco and Vanzetti would be proud.”

Chaos Rules | This Forbes article seems apropos: “8 Ways To Navigate Through The Fog Of Crisis”