Monday’s news items [opening up;normal times; a slew of zeroes & more] – 5/18/2020

Mass mailed to area mailing addresses announcing the coming of early childhood education in Columbia.

Drive-in movies are back | The page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is about the drive-in movie events that are happening around the county. Way cool ideas that make sense in these times. “Penn Cinema, Spring House Brewery and Mount Hope Estate & Winery all have announced plans to host drive-in movie events in the last few weeks.”

normal times? | Spoke with someone in North Carolina yesterday and the person was entertaining out-of-town (pennsylvania) visitors. They were going to drive across the border to the “opened up” state of South Carolina for lunch. but, JUST as the wait times for the Mountville Fire Company’s great idea of a food truck drive in were, restaurant wait times were up to three hours. Will that happen here, too? Probably if this Washington Post article is any indicator: “This feels great’ – A preview from Georgia about how America might reemerge from the coronavirus: Eating, drinking, touching and throwing caution to the wind.”

Hucksters and scam artists then, too | “She posed as a nurse during the 1918 flu pandemic and went on a crime spree: Julia Lyons preyed on the sick and dying in Chicago.” – The Washington Post

zeroes to heroes: lots of zeroes | Someone asked us for our thoughts about the just-passed-in-the-House of Representatives “House Coronavirus Relief Bill. (H.E.R.O.E.S)” Honestly, just as most of the elected public servants in Wonderland, we admitted that we’d not yet read it. Yesterday, we tried to read through the full text of the bill — all 1,815 pages — here.

Helping Emergency Responders Overcome Emergency Situations Bill of 2020 or the HEROES Act of 2020 – Making emergency supplemental appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, and for other purposes.

We’re probably in the same circle as the folks we send to Washington and Harrisburg; they probably didn’t read it either. When proposing to spend $3,000,000,000,000 of our kids’ and grandkids’ futures, people ought to read more than the cliff notes to see what the elected public servants’ aides, staff and lobbyists have crammed into the bill. (NOTE: Our “elected public servant” voted NAY.)

There’s a whole bunch more than just another $1,200 check for the people who really need that. Here’s Fast Company’s slimmed down explainer: “Here’s what’s included in the $3 trillion HEROES Act.”

Rampant insurrection | Last week’s local insurrection is just a tip of the iceberg of division in this nation. Here’s a long-ish read about a county sheriff in Washington state’s defiance of executive orders. Remember that in real states (unlike what happens in the wanna’ be state (the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania), sheriff’s represent a formidable force. “During Pennsylvania’s colonial times, sheriffs had the same powers of any current law enforcement officers. That power gradually diminished with the rise of local police and the state police. In recent decades, the state Supreme Court has gone back and forth on the issue. – PennLive

Constitutionally, though | the county sheriff is the “Chief Law Enforcement Officer” (CLEO) of the County.