Tuesday’s news items [letters; open meetings & more] – 5/19/2020

Time for the rhododendron.

Sign of the times? | “During the Great Recession, Americans cut back on charitable donations by more than 13 percent. Now imagine how much charitable giving could decline with the unemployment rate zooming to levels not seen since the 1930s. It’s impossible to predict how many Americans will be forced to cut back as a result of the pandemic, but it’s clear that nonprofits need to prepare for a drop in donations.” – from an email from a non-profit.

Still leading | Assuming equal reporting by all nations, the US has 32% of the reported COVID-19 cases in the world and 29% of the fatalities.

Letter writer | Extracted from an LNP – Always Lancaster letter-to-the-editor: ” In my view, a large percentage of our adults need to go back to school, as well. They need to read and understand the rule of law. They need to understand racial disparities and systemic inequities. They need to have more than four-letter words in their vocabulary — hoax, fake, scam, to name a few.”

Columbia letter writer | another LNP – Always Lancaster letter-to-the-editor is from a Columbia resident.

new normal? |“Will social distancing remain until mid-2021?” – Futurity

Pinocchio patterns | “Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine” – Associated Press

new normal in Columbia | Did you notice that citizens can now participate in lots of committee meetings online? These listings appear at the Borough Website:

at tonight’s Planning Commission Meeting | “PUBLIC MEETING ON CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) PROJECT – COLUMBIA BOROUGH will hold a public hearing on TUESDAY, MAY 19, 2020 as part of their regular monthly Planning Commission Meeting. The hearing will be held at (Columbia Borough Hall – 208 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512) and will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. Public comments or questions for consideration at the meeting will be accepted until 4:00 pm on May 19th via email at MStivers@columbiapa.net or via phone at (717) 684-2467. The public may stream the meeting via the Borough’s Facebook Live Page at https://www.facebook.com/ColumbiaBoroughPA. More details here: https://www.columbiapa.net/government/legal-advertisements/

LEGAL NOTICE | Zoning Hearing Board will convene a hearing on May 27.